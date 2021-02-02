Harare West MP Joana Mamombe, who was arrested with fellow opposition activists Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova yesterday, are now in court.

Police say they have arrested the MDC Alliance activists for a flash demonstration and for insulting officers.

The trio are appearing at Harare Magistrates Court for initial remand proceedings after they were arrested Monday.

Meanwhile, the three were once denied bail after they alleged that they had been abducted and sexually abused by state agents.

The government denied the allegations and claimed that the three faked the abductions with intention to soil the country’s image.

