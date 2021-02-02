The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Bulawayo has launched a manhunt for a suspect wanted on allegations of murdering his girlfriend.

The suspect, identified as Melinkosi Moyo of Lobengula suburb reportedly fatally stabbed his girlfriend Prudence Ndlovu (24) of the same suburb on Sunday evening, after she ended their relationship.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube told CITE that efforts were being made to locate Moyo.

“We are investigating a murder case where a man allegedly fatally stabbed his girlfriend. The now deceased (Ndlovu) had gone to visit her cousin in Nkulumane.

“At around 5PM she received a call from her boyfriend telling her to go and meet him outside,” said Insp Ncube.

He went on; “She subsequently went outside to meet him. After about 30 minutes the cousin heard Ndlovu screaming for help outside.

“She rushed to see what was going on and they found her lying on the road bleeding. She told her she had been stabbed by her boyfriend.”

In a similar incident, Police in Mash East are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 30/01/21 in Seke where a suspect shot the victim once on the head with an unknown firearm after an altercation over a girlfriend.

In yet another case, police in Bulawayo are investigating circumstances surrounding a murder case which occurred on 31/01/21 in Lobengula where a suspect stabbed the victim on the neck, chest, back and shoulder several times using an unknown sharp object over an unknown reason.

The ZRP is also investigating yet another case of murder, which occurred at Muzinda Shopping Centre, Hatcliffe, Harare, on 28/01/21 at about 1240 hrs.

The victim was struck by a brick and stabbed by a homemade knife on the back after a dispute over the sharing of proceeds from illegal mining escapades in Mazowe. Meanwhile a manhunt has been launched on the two suspects only known as Geshem Nyamhingura & Bobbie.

Meanwhile, the police has expressed worry over the number of murder cases in the country.

Members of the public are always being urged to solve their differences amicably and to value and respect the sanctity of human life.

