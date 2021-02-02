The UK yesterday placed four Zimbabwean security sector chiefs Godwin Matanga (police), Owen Ncube (CIO), Isaac (CIO) and Anselem Sanyatwe (ex-Presidential Guard) saying they should be held responsible for serious human rights abuses on sanctions.

The sanctions include travel bans and asset freezes.

Their alleged crimes include deaths of 23 protestors at the hands of the country’s security forces.

Meanwhile, responding to the sanctions, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana says the restrictive measures by UK are a waste of time.

Mangwana wrote on Twitter that none of the four sanctioned Zimbabwe officials have assets in the UK, nor have they showed any interest in travelling there in the last three years.

UK foreign affairs Secretary, Dominic Raab said

“Today we have issued new sanctions against four people responsible for the worst human rights violations in Zimbabwe in 2019, including the killing of 23 innocent people.

“The UK will hold to account those who engage in such appalling human rights abuses.”

-Zwnews