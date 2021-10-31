Harare giants, Dynamos are currently leading Black Rhinos by a goal to nil in the Chibuku Super Cup quarter final match at Baobab Stadium.

Dynamos got the goal in the 57th minute through Frank Makarati who headed home a Godknows Murwira corner kick.

The Glamour Boys could have drawn first blood in 35th minute through a Trevor Mavhunga long range attempt, but it was saved for a corner kick.

Meanwhile, three teams, Ngezi Platinum, FC Platinum and Cranborne Bullets have already qualified to the next stage.

Ngezi Platinum beat Chicken Inn, FC Platinum beat Highlanders, and Cranborne Bullets got the better of Harare City respectively to progress to the semis.

Zwnews