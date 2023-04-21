Former Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu has says ex Minister Jonathan Moyo should mind his own business.

His comments comes after Moyo blasted Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate selection criteria, over a clause that one should prove royalty to the creator.

In response, Zivhu without mentioning Moyo by name, said there are people who are not minding their own businesses, while living in Mt Kilimanjaro like a rock rabbit.

“Siyayi vana vaite zvinhu zvavo, what is your problem with them, they have turned to the Creator for guidance, ndi Mwari wevasina plan, structures and money, if you are not loyal to him, find another Party, umwe urimu Kilimajaro nokungwara kose kuita se mbira,” he says.

Moyo is self exiled in Kenya, which houses Mt Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa.

He left the country after the coup d’etat that toppled late former President Robert Mugabe in 2017.

