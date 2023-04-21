Maskiri, a prominent Zimbabwean hip hop artist, recently responded to fellow rapper Holy Ten’s rise to fame in the country’s music scene.

Holy Ten has been making waves with his socially conscious lyrics and unique sound, earning him a loyal following among Zimbabwean youth.

In his latest song with Tererai, Maskiri made the bar that he is ahead of Ten like 11.

Maskiri’s song come at a time when many Zimbabweans are grappling with issues of identity, politics, and social justice.

The country has been facing economic and political turmoil for years, with corruption, poverty, and inequality affecting many citizens.

Hip hop, with its roots in activism and social critique, has become an important outlet for young people to express their frustrations and aspirations.

Holy Ten’s music reflects this reality, with lyrics that tackle issues such as poverty, corruption, and police brutality.

His breakout hit, “Ndaremerwa,” tells the story of a young man struggling to make ends meet in a society that has let him down.

The song’s chorus, “Ndaremerwa zvangu,” which translates to “I’m struggling,” has become a rallying cry for many Zimbabweans who feel forgotten by their government and society.

Maskiri, who rose to fame in the early 2000s with hits such as “Wenera” and “Mudendere,” is no stranger to using his platform for social commentary.

His music has tackled issues such as HIV/AIDS, poverty, and political corruption. In his recent comments, he emphasized the importance of using hip hop as a tool for positive change.

While Maskiri’s comments may be seen as critical of Holy Ten, they reflect a larger conversation happening in Zimbabwean hip hop about the role of artists in society.

As the country continues to grapple with political and economic challenges, hip hop artists have an important role to play in shaping the conversation and inspiring change.

In the end, it’s clear that both Maskiri and Holy Ten share a passion for using their music to make a difference. Whether they agree on the messages conveyed in each other’s music or not, their contributions to Zimbabwean hip hop are invaluable and will continue to shape the genre for years to come.

Source; H263