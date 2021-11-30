A Kwekwe-based handicapped sign writer has called out for the corporate world to help him accomplish his dream of studying Graphic Design with a tertiary learning institution.

A product of the Danhiko Project, the 31-year old exceptionally talented Kudakwashe Innocent Chingawo told our newscrew at his base in Amaveni suburb that due to the ‘continued digitization and technological advancements’ his sign-writing craft is fast being relegated to an obsolete profession and he now eyes becoming a graphic designer to ‘be an employable citizen of the Zimbabwe Republic’.

“You know, all I have been yearning for is getting enrolment with a local tertiary institution and advance my art craft. For a considerable length of time, I have been surviving as a sign writer but my clientele base has been diminishing due to the continued advancements in technology,” Chingawo said.

“So, my wish is to study Graphic Design, and I appeal to those who want to financially cushion me to help me out. I know that I am capable of making it one day,” said the Kadoma-born artist.

Chingawo, who reckons a one Mr Mhishi his Danhiko teacher-turned-lawyer as his mentor, is contactable on +263774558376 or +263719794673.

Zwnews