President Emmerson Mnangagwa will issue a more comprehensive statement on COVID-19 Updates later today.

In a post cabinet briefing, Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa made announcement.

Meanwhile, all travelers to Zimbabwe will now have a Covid19 PCR Test at all ports of entry at their cost.

All travelers and returning residents will now have a mandatory quarantine at their own cost.

Apparently, President Mnangagwa led Cabinet in observing a Minute of Silence in honour of the late ZIDA Boss Douglas Munatsi.

Munatsi died in a fire accident at his place of residence in Harare.

Zwnews