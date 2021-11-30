High Court judge, Justice Munamato Mutevedzi has dismissed an application by Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) leader Takudzwa Ngadziore seeking his passport’s release so that he can travel to Ghana.

He is supposed to attend All Africa Students Union’s 13th Elective Congress, but he will not make it.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has confirmed the development.

“Our application seeking to alter bail conditions for

by asking High Court to temporarily release his passport & allow him to travel to Ghana in December.

“He is supposed to attend All Africa Students Union’s 13th Elective Congress has been unsuccessful as Justice Mutevedzi dismissed it.

“Ngadziore surrendered his passport to Clerk of Court at Harare Magistrates Court as part of his bail conditions as his trial is pending at court.

Ngadziore is represented by Webster Jiti of ZLHR.

Ngadziore was arrested for allegedly urging people to protest against the government.

