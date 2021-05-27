Ayanda Moyo (29) allegedly stabbed Claitos Muzorori (38) of Old Magwegwe with a knife on the left shoulder and left him lying unconscious in a pool of blood along Lobengula Street between 5th and 6th Avenue in the city centre.

Police arrested Moyo, from Cowdray Park suburb, at the scene after members of the public identified him.

The murder occurred on Wednesday at around 4PM and has left the general public shell shocked.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

He said two officers who were on patrol on 26 of May when they spotted a crowd which was gathered along Lobengula street between 5th and 6th avenues.

“The two officers found Mr Muzorori lying unconscious in a pool of blood with a stab wound on the left side of the chest below the left shoulder. The two were hairdressers who were fighting to attend to a client,” he said.

Insp Ncube said police carried out an investigation at the scene with the help of members of the public the suspect was found and they recovered the knife.

Insp Ncube said the deceased was ferried to Mpilo central hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Mr Moyo was arrested and is detained at ZRP Bulawayo central and the case is under investigations,” he said

Insp Ncube warned members of the public to desist from carrying offensive weapons like knives, machetes, small axes, catapults, knob carries and screw drivers.

“We would like to urge members of the public to be patient and tolerant of one other.

“We also encourage members of the public to render help by calling the police and the ambulance rather than to be bystanders and take videos,” he said. -Chronicle