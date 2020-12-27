GWERU: A Gweru man residing in Woodlands suburb, Frank Fadzi (34), allegedly murdered his wife, Chiedza Tarwireyi (26) over suspected infidelity issues before fleeing the scene.

A police report reveals that Fadzi arrived home from work on 24 December 2020 to discover used condoms in his matrimonial room and a misunderstanding arose.

An informant who was in the next room, Lineth Rusere told the police that Tarwireyi yelled for help while being beaten but could not gain entry into the house.

Rusere also said it was during the Christmas day morning that she knocked at the accused’s room asking for a broom to sweep and was asked to come through the window for which she peeped through and saw the accused trying to resuscitate the late Tarwireyi who was lying motionless.

The informant rushed to inform the deceased’s sister, Maureen Mafa and upon arrival, the accused told her he had killed Chiedza over a small domestic dispute before jumping over the fence and disappeared.

Police was notified and upon arrival discovered Chiedza’s lifeless body lying on the back. The deceased had a deep cut on the left palm and bruises on the buttocks.

The accused person is still on the run.

