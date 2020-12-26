Former Zimbabwe Energy Minster and Member of Parliament Honourable Fortune Chasi hilariously defeated comedian Arthur Mukukuzvi aka Ray Vines in a charity boxing match that played curtain raiser ahead of professional fights in the capital on Boxing Day.

In a short video posted online, Mr Chasi literally flipped his opponent(like a ZESA switch) to the canvas before the bout was quickly ended by the referee.

The main supporting bout was a super bantam weight championship between Bongani Makobora of Tuff Bulls Boxing Club and Tatenda Biningu of Charles Manyuchi Academy.

People also watched two lady boxers, Revai Madondo who is under Delta Force Academy taking on

Kudakwashe Chivandire, who is in the Manyuchi camp.