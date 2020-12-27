Thokozani Khupe’s supporters who are delegates to the chaotic MDC-T Extraordinary Congress being held in Harare got a rude awakening after their names were struck off the party’s voters’ roll. The delegates, mainly from Bulawayo, have successfully stopped the voting process for a new president of the opposition party, which was once led by the late MDC founding president, Morgan Tsvangirai.

The agitated delegates have declared voting will not take place if their names were not on the voters’ roll.

At the time of reporting, no voting was taking place after disgruntled delegates caused chaos and blocked proceedings. The party leaders were not available to calm the situation.

“They are rigging, amabizo akoBulawayo kawasekho. Akuphele lokhu. bengasimbuluzeli sizabatshengisa ukuthi sinjani. (Bulawayo delegates’ names are not appearing. This whole charade must stop. They must stop making us fools. We will show them what we are made of,” said a delegate.

They are chanting “Into oyenzayo siyayizonda (we do not like what you are doing)”

Voting has been paused as chaos around voters roll ensued. Khupe wants to to know how Bulawayo Province delagates’ names disappeared from the voters roll.

Another delegate commenting on the chaos said MDC-T officials should be grateful to the ruling Zanu PF party after the government allowed Zupco to offer free transport for delegates whose attendants was now in doubt with claims of financial impropriety levelled against the opposition’s secretary general Douglas Mwonzora.

Meanwhile, accusations and counter-accusations are flying around over the missing funds which came because of the good performance by Nelson Chamisa’s MDC-Alliance in 2018 elections.