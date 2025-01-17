The government has warned members of the public to be wary of advertisements inviting applications for the Presidential scholarship programme.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana says Presidential and National Scholarships Department advertises its advertisements in formal Print media, on National Radio and Television stations in a prescribed manner consistent with all attributes of Government Advertisements.

“SCHOLARSHIPS: DON’T BE SCAMMED

Members of the public and prospective applicants of our scholarships are reminded that the Presidential and National Scholarships Department advertises its advertisements in formal Print media, on National Radio and Television stations in a prescribed manner consistent with all attributes of Government Advertisements.

“All responses are addressed to the Executive Director, Presidential and National Scholarships in the Office of the President and Cabinet through mail and by hand on stipulated dates stated in the official advertisement,” he says.

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa runs a scholarships programme which see beneficiaries going to study at the University of Zambia.

Zwnews