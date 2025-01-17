The ruling party ZANU PF is not stopping at anything in its bid to extend President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s term of office.

In a notice to members, Brain Munyoro

Provincial Political Commissar said every member of the Joint Provincial Council is supposed to participate at all the meetings and be punctual all the time.

Members to adjust their personal programmes and put party programmes first for the said period hence, the supremacy of the party of us all.

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

There shall be a massive visit to all ZANU PF party districts in all our seven Admin districts of the Province starting on the 22nd of January 2025 as follows:

22/01/2025: Chiredzi Central, East, West and North

23/01/2025: Chiredzi South and Mwenezi East

24/01/2025: Mwenezi West and North

23/01/2025: Chivi District

Participants: All members of the Joint Provincial Council who will be reinforced from time to time by any selected DCC elect. In this case, DCC elect Zaka will come to reinforce Chiredzi on day 1 and day 2, then day 3 Joint Council members will manage.

On day 4 DCC elect Masvingo will be reinforcing Chivi.

After completing Chivi on Sartaday the 25th of January, the team will break and resume on the 29th of January 2025 as follows:

Gutu 29/01/2025

Bikita 30/01/2025

Zaka 31/01/2025

Masvingo 01/02/2025

Masvingo again 02/02/2025

Bikita DCC elect will reinforce Gutu,

Gutu DCC Elect will reinforce Bikita

Chiredzi DCC elect will reinforce Zaka

Chivi DCC elect will reinforce Masvingo respectively.

2030 baba Mnangagwa vanenge vachingotonga. Pasi nemhandu dzose.

Tinotenda, Siyabonga, Twalumba, Hikesile, she she, Thank you.

Compiled by

cde Brain Munyoro

Provincial Political Commissar

0773094383

Directed by:

Hon Sen R Mavenyengwa

Provincial Chairman- Masvingo Province

0772835156