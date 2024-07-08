Image- InfoZimZw

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mnangagwa says once the Southern African Development Community SADC summit is over, villas constructed for delegates will be turned into hotels.

“Villas…. Once the Summit is over, they will be part of a hotel. The Conference Centre will also be part of the hotel.

“The hotel, the Conference centre and the villas will have a golf course as part of the facilities.

“All these developments are supposed to motivate the development around the New City,” he says.

Posting on his X handle, Mangwana said for a, the villas hotel will accommodate Members of Parliament especially those from outside Harare.

Apparently, MPs particularly those from outside the city had been facing accommodation problems as hotel complain that the government was failing to pay the bills.

At times the parliamentarians are forced to sleep their vehicles, when they come to Harare to attend sessions.

