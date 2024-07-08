Dynamos Football Club players have refused to train since last Thursday, demanding their outstanding bonuses and sign-on fees.

Dynamos chairman Moses Maunganidze speaking after players boycotted training ahead of the blockbuster clash with old foes Highlanders confirmed the development.

The players are owed varying amounts and have promised not to return to the pitch until their concerns are addressed.

Below is the full fixture list:

Saturday, 13 July 2024

Bikita Minerals vs Herentals College (Sakubva Stadium)

Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Arenel Movers (Baobab Stadium)

Simba Bhora vs Manica Diamonds (Wadzanayi Stadium)

Bulawayo Chiefs vs Green Fuel (Luveve Stadium)

Yadah Stars vs Hwange (Heart Stadium)

Sunday, 14 July 2024

Chicken Inn vs CAPS United (Luveve Stadium)

Chegutu Pirates vs FC Platinum (Baobab Stadium)

TelOne vs ZPC Kariba (Bata Stadium)

Dynamos vs Highlanders (Rufaro Stadium)

All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time.