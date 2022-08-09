Image credit: InfoMinZw

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa says his government is alive to the need to constantly review the remuneration and conditions of service for the uniformed forces.

Mnangagwa who is also the Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces adds that these regular salaries reviews will be spread alongside all those of the rest of the civil service.

He made these remarks in his speech marking the Defence Forces Day at the National Sports Stadium in Harare this afternoon.

Mnangagwa commended the country’s uniformed forces for helping other civil line ministries in line with their peacetime mandate.

“I commend the ZDF for their various community development projects, which is in line with their peacetime mandate to embrace development by extending a helping hand to communities.

“The Zimbabwe Defence Forces also continue to provide invaluable support to civil ministries in their national development objectives.

“In that regard, the ZDF Construction Regiment is assisting various ministries & departments in constructing & refurbishing critical infrastructure,” he said.

The day was eventful and was a lot of entertainment and displays from the security forces.

Later in the day, there will be a ZDF cup match between the ZDF select team and their Botswana Counterparts.

Zwnews