Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu’s house in Ibex Hill has been broken into, while he is in South Africa for a routine medical check-up.

Thieves broke into the house in the early hours of Tuesday around 01:00 hours after there was a power outage.

Thieves have been allegedly to have stolen two TVs from Lungu’s house.

Apparently, former first lady Esther Lungu was at the house during the break-in.

Lungu lost election to his successor president Hakainde Hichilema on 12 August 2021.

Meanwhile, police has confirmed the development.

Zambia Police Service spokesperson Rae Hamoonga explains:

On the 9th of August, 2022- Ibex Hill Police Station recorded a case of breaking into a building and Committing a felony therein which occurred at the Former Republican President’s residence His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Brief facts of the matter are that a report was received from Male Mayondi aged 42 of kabwata site and service attached under protective unit to the former president’s residence and on behalf of the family that unknown people broke into the house and stole two Sumsung smart television sets valued at K66,000.

Entry and exit was gained through cutting electrical wire fence behind and climbed the wall fence,broke the main door and stole the items.

This occured on 09th August, 2022 between 01:00 and 06:00 hours which was the time of discovery by domestic workers of second street in ibex hill Lusaka .

Police visited the scene of crime and it was noted that criminals gained by cutting the electrical wire fence on the eastern side and its believed to be the same used as an exit.

Police have instituted investigations into the matter.

Zwnews