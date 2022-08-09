City of Bulawayo mayor ⁦Solomon Mguni says residents must embrace the smart parking system as it is a major contributor for the city to achieve its strategic vision.

He says the city had stayed a long time without a parking system.

Meanwhile, Financial Director, Kimpton Ndimande says ⁦

Tendy Three International the local authority’s partner in the parking deal is here to stay saying the company has done well for the city.

He however admits that the parking system needs to be fine tuned and asks the public to be patient.

Apparently, motorists are up in arms with the local authority over the parking system which they described as predatory.

Their bone of contention is that the system does allow for motorists to change bays before the previous charge expires. They say instead they are forced to pay again after changing bays even when the previous fee is still running.

And TTI chairman Lizwe Mabuza says his company is currently working to transfer the parking minutes of $1 to work in other parking bays.

He adds that the company has hired 200 marshals so far who represent city’s demographics.

Zwnews