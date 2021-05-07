President Emmerson Mnangagwa is at the National Art Gallery where he will be launching the Herbert Chitepo biography.

Guruve Marimba Arts Ensemble is providing entertainment and the group showcased a traditional dance upon Mnangagwa’s arrival for the launch.

Born on 15 June 1923 and died on 18 March 1975, Herbert Witshire Hamandishe Chitepo was a professional lawyer and politician.

He led the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU) until he was assassinated. His murderer(s) remain unidentified.

Later on, President Mnangagwa will grace the 10th Anniversary Awards of BUY Zimbabwe at Rainbow Towers.

Meanwile, Buy Zimbabwe Chairman Munyaradzi Hwengwere expressed pleasure for his organisation to be celebrating a decade of “celebrating great Zimbabwe brands” and emphasised on the importance of buying local products.

Buy Zimbabwe was established in 2011.

-Zwnews