Police clampdown on illegal fuel dealers, Arrest 6 in Mash West

Zimbabwe Republic Police has launched a witch hunt for illegal fuel dealers in Mashonaland West province, arresting six man from Kadoma in the process.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Chief Staff Officer (Public Relations) Charity Charamba confirmed the arrest in a statement.

“The ZRP has arrested Stanely Ngove (43) Gladys Sachirera (33) Edwin Jani (44) Energy Wasiya (36), Edward Urayayi (41) and Lucy Mpofu (32) for storing and selling fuel at undesignated places and without a licence.

“The six were arrested in Kadoma on December 5 2018 while selling diesel and petrol at 5 Brigade turn-off, Battlefields, Jusgrow garage in Kadoma CBD near Simrac supermarket.

“Inquiries have revealed that the gang was selling 5 litres of fuel for a range of $20- $30 and acquired the petrol and diesel from service stations, fuel tankers due to connivance with fuel attendants and truck drivers.

“The ZRP has intensified its surveillance on illegal dealers and will not hesitate to arrest anyone found engaging in unscrupulous activities. Fuel attendants and truck drivers are therefore strongly warned to desist from acts of diverting fuel into the black market as they also face arrest and prosecution.”