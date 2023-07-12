The Government of Zimbabwe has gone after pharmacies mainly outside Harare that are using the parallel market (Black Market) exchange rate, and those that refuse to accept the now discredited Zimbabwean Dollar.

The regime says it will withdraw their operating licenses. This has for long been President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s war cry.

President Mnangagwa says businesses are hiking prices to sabotage him so that come election time citizens will vote him out.

According to critics, withdrawing companies’ trade licences might result businesses closing down leading to high unemployment rate.

The Zimbabwean Government has not been able to keep the economy on track due to terrible economic policies, corruption, looting of public funds and the plunder of the country’s natural resources.

Zimbabwe also has the highest inflation in the world and is now in hyperinflation.

Hyperinflation is price increases of 50% or more per month.

Zwnews