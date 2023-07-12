The government is planning to erect statues in honour of the late former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe and Dr. Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo, who selflessly dedicated their lives for the liberation of Zimbabwe.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing, Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa said cabinet approved the erection of the statues in Harare.

She said the statue of Mugabe will be erected at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, while that of Dr. Nkomo will be erected at the trumpet interchange at the intersection of Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo and Glenara Roads.

Apparently, Mugabe was toppled by his trusted lieutenant Mnangagwa through a military coup in 2017.

Mugabe died a bitter man to the extent of telling his family not to allow Mnangagwa to bury him at the National Heroes Acre.

He did not want Mnangagwa to preside over his burial, hence his remains were laid to rest at his rural home in Zvimba.

Meanwhile, in honour of the late nationalist and first black medical doctor and physician and first Vice President of the Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU), the late Dr. Tichafa Samuel Parirenyatwa, a statue will be erected at an appropriate entrance to the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Heany Junction, the place where his body was dumped having been killed at Shangani, will also be renamed after him and a granite pedestal erected to signify and memorialize the site.

Recently, President Mnangagwa erected Mbuya Nehanda’s statue in Harare, for thousands of dollars, with critics saying the money could have been used for better purposes.

Zwnews