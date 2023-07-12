The government is extending the Presidential Programme to include the issuance of title deeds to longstanding sitting tenants in local authority houses.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing, Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said cabinet has further directed that the programme be extended to cover Growth Points and Rural Service Centres.

She said the decision will result in accelerated rural infrastructure development and industrial transformation.

The Programme for the Provision of Title Deeds to Urban and Peri-Urban Housing Developments on State and Local Authority Land will be implemented through the Whole-of-Government Approach, which incorporates a Working Committee of Officials and a Special Purpose Vehicle comprising banks, engineering and construction companies in a Public Private Partnership arrangement in order to accelerate implementation of this programme.

The Special Purpose Vehicle will implement the Programme, while the Working Committee oversees it. A Ministerial Task Force will, in turn, coordinate the Working Committee of Officials.

Named Kwangu/Ngakwami Presidential Title Deeds Programme Consortium, the Special Purpose Vehicle will, among others, undertake the following functions:

Provision of the financial and technical support required for the issuance of the title deeds; Coordination for the floating of Infrastructure Bonds for purposes of raising additional funding for the Programme; and Collection and management of funds.

The Programme for the Provision of Title Deeds to Urban and Peri-Urban Housing Developments on State and Local Authority Land will eliminate the scourge of land barons, in addition to promoting access to land and security of tenure for beneficiaries.

The Programme for the Provision of Title Deeds to Urban and Peri-Urban Housing Developments on State and Local Authority Land will eliminate the scourge of land barons, in addition to promoting access to land and security of tenure for beneficiaries.

In general, the issuance of title deeds will unlock the value of land assets, and improve revenue collection at the national and local levels. The PPP arrangement ensures efficiency and effectiveness in the implementation of the deeds issuance Programme.

Zwnews