Funding constraints by government are stalling the compensation of property owners whose houses or business premises were destroyed last year to pave way for the construction of the multimillion dollar Mbudzi Interchange along Simon Mazorodze Road in Waterfalls.

The government recently engaged three evaluators to ascertain the value of the 135 properties affected by the construction of the Mbudzi Interchange so that it can compensate the owners.

Transport and Infrastructure Development permanent secretary Theodius Chinyanga said this during a media tour of the construction site.

“There are 135 properties which will be affected,” he said.

Chinyanga said the government was negotiating with the individual owners since the properties were different and that it would not impose the compensation amount on owners.

“That is why we have engaged three evaluators, one from the government and two independent. The owners are also free to bring in their own evaluators if they are not happy,” he said.

“We will only disclose the whole amount that we will pay (as compensation) since its public funds.”

Meanwhile, it is reported that financial challenges are hampering compensation of the affected property owners.

Zwnews