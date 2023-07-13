Image: YouTube

Aspiring Zimbabwean filmmakers have until tomorrow to submit entries to the next MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Academy study year.

The MTF Academy is a regional study facility in which young people hoping to become filmmakers can improve their chances of having careers in filmmaking.

Operational since 2019, MTF has helped to create a pool of new talent within the African film and television production industry, having produced more than 120 graduates.

In a statement, MultiChoice Zimbabwe publicity and public relations manager Liz Dziva said the next study year would start in October and applications to be considered for inclusion in the year-long course would close tomorrow.

“The MTF Academy looks for emerging filmmakers with either some industry experience or a relevant post-school qualification in film to apply for an opportunity to hone their television and film production skills in a welcoming and conducive learning environment,” she said.

There are three MTF academies, one in Lusaka for southern African students, one in Nairobi for east Africans and another in Lagos for west Africans.

“A full class is run in each academy, starting each year in October, and at graduation it is hoped as many of these as possible can find places of career opportunities in the rapidly growing African film-making industry. The curriculum is devised with a facilitating partner, the Pan Atlantic University’s School of Media, and Communications,” she explained.

“The students will be given hands-on training in areas such as film directing, sound design and the business of film, with workplace experience on leading Africa Magic and SuperSport productions.”

Students will also get enhanced training experience through the academy’s partnerships, including those with the New York Film Academy, the Henley Business School, Dolby and Canon.

“Various activities recently took place to encourage interest in the next class, including promotional events in Highfield, Chitungwiza and Bulawayo. MultiChoice has been working with previous Zimbabwean MTF students including Rutendo Mahofa Chimwemwe Chipidza and Nkosilesisa Ncube,” Dziva said.

“They also have had active support from the Zimbabwe International Film Festival Trust, local creatives Kudzai Madangwa, Alex Gwaze and Collin Nyamuyaruka.

“In the current class, which started studying late last year and graduates in a few months’ time, two more Zimbabweans are Marvellous Matswimbo and Simbarashe Nyahwa studying.”

-NewsDay