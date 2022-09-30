The government has pegged the wheat producer price at US$620/ tonne, while premium wheat will fetch US$682/tonne.

The Ministry of Agriculture says of the US$620; US$200 will be paid while the remainder will be paid at the local currency exchange rate.

Apparently, the government says the country’s current wheat stock stands at 52 167 metric tonnes and will provide two months cover at a consumption rate of 21 000 metric tonnes per month.

Minister of Information Monica Mutsvangwa told post cabinet briefing yesterday that

harvesting of the 2022 winter wheat crop has commenced in many parts of the country adding that preparations for purchasing the crop are underway resulting in the country attaining wheat self sufficiency.

She said the country has sufficient grain to last until the next harvest in 2023.

Zwnews