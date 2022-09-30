Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume says ZANU PF has poisoned the region with all the leaders singing the anti sanctions jingle, but ignoring human rights violations.

Ngarivhume says this means Zimbabwe has become ground zero in the stand for democracy and against corruption.

“The unity we see in sadc leaders must be found in citizens in the region. We must find a way to work together to bring the reign of these revolutionary parties to an end,” he says.

He adds: “South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will not allow ZANU PF to fall because it will spell doom for the ANC.

“This is why SADC leaders are speaking with one voice against sanctions whilst ignoring reports of corruption and human rights violations.”

Zwnews