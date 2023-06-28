The government through the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has lifted the ban on boarding school visits by parents and guardians.

This is according to Circular No. 5 of 2023.

In February, the government banned parents and guardians from visiting learners at boarding schools in a move aimed at mitigating the spread of Covid-19.

In a memo addressed to parents and guardians, confirming the ban a school head, wrote: “Following the communication received from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education on the suspension of visits by parents to schools due to Covid-19 escalation, we therefore, postpone the scheduled AGM and visit tomorrow February 18 until further notice. New arrangements will be communicated soon”.

Apparently, the government has since lifted the ban citing improved circumstances.

Zwnews