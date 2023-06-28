INTRICATE details surrounding the murder of Diva a patron at Afro 161, popularly known as KwaBelinda on Saturday night, emerged yesterday during the suspect’s court appearance.

Calisto Murawo appeared before magistrate Munashe Chibanda facing a charge of murder.

He was remanded in custody to July 12 pending indictment for trial.

The suspect can only apply for bail at the High Court.

Calisto is the brother of the owner of the bar, Belinda Murawo.

Calisto is accused of fatally assaulting David Matambo.

A sombre atmosphere enveloped the court gallery as some of David’s relatives wept before court proceedings.

Court papers show that Calisto confronted David and his wife, Zinzi Musonza, in the car park at his sister’s bar on Saturday night.

He accused Zinzi of bumping into another car in the car park.

David is said to have gone out of the car to check where the dent was.

And, while in the process of checking, Calisto punched him on the mouth with a fist with a knuckle duster, and he fell to the ground.

The court papers show that Calisto allegedly started kicking David on the head and neck before he stamped him on his neck.

Calisto stopped and walked away before returning and kicking David on the head again.

According to the State, Calisto then fled from the scene and dumped his car in Cranborne.

He also left his phone and car keys and fled to an unknown destination.

The State said Calisto did not show remorse after committing the offence and decided to flee instead of rendering assistance to David.

Calisto represented himself but arrived at court with his lawyer, Arshiel Mugiya, for vetting.

Zebediah Bofu appeared for the State.

