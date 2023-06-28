As Zimbabwe prepares for its crunch 2023 Harmonized Elections to be held on August 23, reports say the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party has reportedly received a shot-in-the-arm from the United States Government which is alleged to have donated a fleet of 145 luxury vehicles to the Nelson Chamisa-led political outfit.

During the time of publishing by Zwnews on Wednesday morning, the CCC could not immediately respond to rife, but poorly evidenced online media reports suggesting that the donated vehicles, sourced in neighbouring South Africa, are currently parked at the Beit Bridge Border Post en-route to Zimbabwe.

According to one widely-subscribed Twitter handle @Twinsis50497431 , Chamisa recently signed papers for the delivery of the vehicles while he was on a charm offensive for diasporas who fled the biting economic challenges to work and reside in the continent’s biggest economy.

Since the era of Zimbabwe’s late long-ruling president Robert Mugabe, the ruling Zanu PF has been claiming that Western powers are bent on effecting regime in the country and work with the position to come up with a puppeteering Government that is prepared to pander to their whims and return land to former white commercial farmers.

“ELECTIONS RIGGING ALERT!! Less than 2 months b4 Zimbabwe hold its harmonised elections, the American govt donated a fleet of 145 luxury cars to CCC. The vehicles are parked at Beit Bridge border post. The Americans continue to interfere in Zimbabwe’s internal affairs,” reads the post on the micro-blogging social networking platform.

Here, we publish some of the responses to the post.

Read on:

Zanu pf had 800 cars donated by Rhodesian racist Ewan Macmillan and company u said nothing .– Abednigo Siazyaba Well atleast they didn’t steal from the national purse– Brian Sibanda Esq. Madofo anonetsa askana. Rigging ipi,zwawataura wega wani kuti donated nhaiwe saskam– TRINITY SWINYAzw Washaya nyaya here, this vehicles someone said is for Kasukuwere now iwe wakuti CCC. Zvikumbofamba sei komadii kungonyarara kana musikaziyi zvirikuitika– Kainos Chamisa akaenda kuSA kunosinira mota dzacho. Tinozviziva izvo. Manje hadzidariki paborder.– Twinsisters Now you are saying dzakatengerwaa chamisa and CCC ne America Nezuro wayiti Ndedza Kasukuwere . Are yu normal do yu really know what you are saying.. kana dziri dze CCC ndiri muzita raaani .usarotomokee– TsanoVA ELON dza Kasukuwere tinodziziva dzakabrander. Chamisa mutengesi tinomuziva.– Twinsisters Even the minister of information is without any information and yu come hear claiming to have information. — TsanoVA ELON

