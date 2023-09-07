0 0

Ms Thokozani Khupe, an elected Zimbabwean politician representing the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) through proportional representation in Bulawayo and a former Deputy Prime Minister of Zimbabwe, has disclosed that she is facing a second bout of cancer. This revelation follows the circulation of a photo capturing her frail appearance during a swearing-in ceremony in Harare, which was shared online last Thursday.

In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Dr. Khupe shared, “I have encountered a second cancer challenge. I am in good spirits, and I deeply appreciate the well-wishes from those who have already extended their support. Together, we can overcome this battle against cancer.”

Khupe was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011, and had to undergo treatment and surgery, resulting in the loss of one of her breasts.