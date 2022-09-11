The central government has frozen City of Harare’s foreign currency bank accounts, a senior government official has confirmed.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana says this was triggered by the condition that the local authority is demanding forex on some services without giving residents option to pay in local currency or rtgs.

“We have frozen @cohsunshinecity USD accounts. In terms of the law, they are expected to allow the public to pay in either currencies, but they are insisting on USD payments without

the option of paying in Zimbabwe dollars for some services,” he says.

Meanwhile, Harare City Council recently announced that certain services should be paid exclusively in US dollars only.

Harare town clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango recently said council would first target businesses that trade exclusively in foreign currency.

“There are certain areas that without US dollar, cannot be run efficiently including water treatment chemicals and fuel purchases,” he said.

Zwnews