The Zimbabwe Statistics Agency (ZimStat) says annual inflation was 57.5% in April, up from 55.3% in March.

According to the corporate body established through the Census and Statistics Act of 2007 and the main source of official statistics in Zimbabwe USD inflation was 3.2% in April.

Apparently, ZimStat says it will start measuring ZiG monthly inflation in May, when it will have comparisons for the month.

However, renowned American economic analyst Steve Hanke Zimbabwe’s inflation is riding high and topping world charts.

“Zimbabwe = THE HIGHEST INFLATION RATE IN THE WORLD.

“Today, I accurately measure Zimbabwe’s inflation rate at A SKY-HIGH 2,486%/yr,” he posted on his X handle.

Zwnews