A Harare couple has lost cash amounting to US$10 800 and a CZ Pistol through robbery on Sunday, the police has said.
This happened after 7 unknown men stormed the victims’ house at about 0230 hours and pointed a firearm at them before tying them with an electric cable and ransacking the house.
In an identical matter, on Friday at about 1600 hours, a couple was attacked by 2 men wielding a machete and a knife at Vhovha Mine, Colleen Bawn.
The assailants stole cash amounting to ZAR550, ZW60 and an Itel Cellphone.
A prompt report was made leading to the arrest of one suspect and recovery of cash amounting to ZAR 150, ZW $60 and an Itel cellphone.
-Zwnews
10743700cookie-checkHarare couple loses US$10 800 to robbers