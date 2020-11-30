A Harare couple has lost cash amounting to US$10 800 and a CZ Pistol through robbery on Sunday, the police has said.

This happened after 7 unknown men stormed the victims’ house at about 0230 hours and pointed a firearm at them before tying them with an electric cable and ransacking the house.

In an identical matter, on Friday at about 1600 hours, a couple was attacked by 2 men wielding a machete and a knife at Vhovha Mine, Colleen Bawn.

The assailants stole cash amounting to ZAR550, ZW60 and an Itel Cellphone.

A prompt report was made leading to the arrest of one suspect and recovery of cash amounting to ZAR 150, ZW $60 and an Itel cellphone.

