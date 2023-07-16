GWERU: Mkoba Stadium was filled to its capacity as CCC supporters from all corners of the country gathered, using their own personal resources, to witness “the grand campaign launch.”
The party said:
There is a sense of optimism among the citizens that on the 23rd of August 2023, a New Great Zimbabwe will be born, one that brings benefits and prosperity to EVERYONE.
Sights from Gweru ahead of a @nelsonchamisa Presidential campaign launch. The @CCCZimbabwe was supposed to launch its rally in Bindura last week but failed owing to a police rally ban. pic.twitter.com/btjKtKU9Jl
— HStvNews (@HStvNews) July 16, 2023