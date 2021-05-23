Guruve Rural District Council Chief Executive Officer Tinos Marisa who was arrested for criminal abuse of office by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and has been freed on ZW$10 000 bail.

Marisa appeared before a Guruve magistrate yesterday.

Apparently, three senior Zvishavane Town Council officials were recently arrested by the Commission for allegedly flouting tender procedures and awarding the same contract twice to a company, JM Construction, which had failed to fulfil the terms of the first contract.

The three are Town Secretary Tinoda Mukutu, Housing Director Nhlanhla Ngwenya and Town Engineer Dominic Mapwashike (44).

Meanwhile, ZACC is warning members of the public about bogus ZACC Investigators who are going about masquerading as ZACC Investigators.

As stated by ZACC members of the public should always ask anyone that visits them purportedly from ZACC to identify themselves.

-Zwnews