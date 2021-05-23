Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC-Alliance) president Nelson Chamisa has implored Zimbabwean youths to take keen interest in national affairs and how the country is being governed.

Chamisa says the country needs the young in all spheres of life, be it in activism or voting, adding that Zimbabwe is beautiful and a jewel which needs to be taken care of.

“ZIMBABWE NEEDS YOU..THE YOUNG, please be active in all national affairs, activism and vote.

“God gave us our special Zimbabwe. We’ve a beautiful country, a jewel. To whom much is given, much is expected! Luke 12:48. Love & Peace to u. Blessed Sunday,” says Chamisa via his Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, some analysts have implored Chamisa to rally the young voters as the nation prepares for the next polls set for 2023.

One such analyst, Nyasha Gwazemba, writes:

Dear Chamisa and MDC-Alliance, 2023 you should approach all those young people who contested as independent candidates in 2018 Elections and have an alliance with them and work with them so that 2023 we don’t have split votes.