Police in Bulawayo have arrested two security guards, Jabulani Nyathi (53) and Musabvunza Mabumure (40) in connection with a murder case in which a yet to be identified artisanal miner was shot dead with a shotgun on 10/04/23 at Carry Mine, Hope Fountain.

The victim was part of a group of artisanal miners who were carrying out illegal mining activities at the mine.

In other news, police in Tsholotsho have arrested Freeman Chisale (21) and Cleopas Mpofu (18) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at a shop at Mapulubisi Business Centre on 10/04/23.

The suspects stabbed the victim Onius Nkomo (39) with an okapi knife five times on the chest after allegedly mistaking him with Special Malandela whom they had earlier had an argument with during a beer drinking spree. The victim died on the spot.

Zwnews