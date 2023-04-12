Zemura is first Zimbabwean to play in Serie A, Italy’s top-flight football league

Udinese Calcio, the Italian football club, has confirmed the signing of Jordan Zemura, a Zimbabwean international footballer. Zemura joins Udinese on a free transfer from Bournemouth, and has signed a long-term deal that will be effective from 1st July 2023 to 30th June 2027. This move makes Zemura the first Zimbabwean to play in Serie A, Italy’s top-flight football league.

The 23-year-old left-back was recently excluded from Bournemouth’s first team after the club received a letter of intent from Udinese, indicating that talks had been opened with Zemura for a potential transfer. Udinese welcomed Zemura on Twitter, announcing his arrival.

For the remainder of the 2022/23 season, Zemura will train with Bournemouth’s development squad as his contract with the club expires at the end of the season. Zemura had joined Bournemouth as an academy player in 2019 and was later promoted to the senior team, and his departure would make the club eligible for a compensation fee.

Zemura has not featured in Bournemouth’s last five matchday squads due to a “club decision” after he refused to engage in talks over a new deal. Bournemouth had made their latest and final offer eight weeks ago, with a proposed deal that exceeded £30,000 per week, along with additional bonuses and achievable salary increases. As Bournemouth focuses on fighting for Premier League survival, they have sent Zemura to train with their development squad to avoid distractions.