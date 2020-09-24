The First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has urged young women not to engage in prostitution and abortion, saying it would ruin their lives because such acts have far reaching implications on their health.

The First Lady made the call when she addressed young women in Seke yesterday.

She is the country’s health ambassador.

“I want to urge you all to be responsible and to respect your bodies. Humhandara idambakamwe, naizvozvo chenjerai (viginity once it is lost that’s it. So be careful).

“Guard your virginity jealously,” she said.

She called on those who would have fallen pregnant not to abort, even when the man responsible for the pregnancy denies responsibility.

-Zwnews

Like 224 Dislike 28

90931

0

0

cookie-check

Guard your virginity jealously, First Lady tells Seke Girls

no