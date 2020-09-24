HARARE magistrate Bianca Makwande has ordered that MDC-Alliance member Joana Mamombe be examined by two neutral doctors while in the care of Harare Remand Prison authorities at Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

Makwande also stayed the trial proceedings in which Mamombe is facing allegations of faking her abduction, along with Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova.

The court made the decision after the State applied that she be mentally examined under the Mental Health Act after her lawyers said she was not able to comprehend the proceedings because of anxiety disorders.

In the interim, Prosecutor Michael Reza has applied that the matter be deferred to October 8, 2020. -Herald

Court orders Mamombe examination by two neutral doctors, detains her at Chikurubi

