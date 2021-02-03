One of the biggest and most well known public transport brands Greyhound which also runs Citiliner, has announced it is shutting down its operations on February 14th, Valentine’s Day.

Having started operating in 1984, Greyhound had 37 years in the industry running luxury coach services in several SADC countries.

In a statement, Greyhound said:

Services have been discontinued effective 14 February 2021.

Passengers with tickets booked after 14 February 2021 will be refunded and are to contact our Call Centre 011 611 8000 or 087 352 0352 or email [email protected] for assistance before 31 March 2021.

We would like to thank you for your support over the last 37 years.