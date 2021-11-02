Yesterday afternoon, a violent storm swept through parts of Uzumba constituency destroying a total of 11 classrooms and 6 of them quite severely.

Mashambanhaka Primary school lost half of its classrooms affecting learners preparing for Grade 7 Exams.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Nick Mangwana announced the news adding that no one was injured.

Meanwhile, a classroom block at Bangure primary as well as Makumbe church were also blown off by strong winds.

Natural disasters such as violent storms, cyclones are some of the brought about by climate change.

Apparently, world leaders including President Emmerson Mnangagwa are currently attending COP26 in UK.

The summit is aimed at discussing climate change issues and mitigation measures.

Zwnews