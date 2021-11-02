An up and coming Zimbabwean professional boxer Taurai Zimunya has died.

Zimunya died from head injuries he sustained during a non-title bantamweight contest.

He was 24.

He was carried to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals on life support where he died later.

This is the first time for a Zimbabwean professional boxer to die from fight injuries.

Meanwhile, Charles Manyuchi will take on Saidi Mbelwa of Tanzania in the middle weight non title fight set to last for eight rounds in January.

Zambia’s Female boxing Sensation Catherine Phiri will return to the ring for the -WBC- Super Bantamweight title fight against Kudakwashe Chiwendere of Zimbabwe.