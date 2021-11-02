Police in Gwelutshena are investigating a murder case in which a learner (15) died while fighting over a boyfriend with another learner aged (16) on 29 October 2021 at Mawala, Ngwaladi area.

The suspect stabbed the victim with a kitchen knife which she was given by her cousin (14).

Meanwhile, police reports that a fire incident which occurred on 30/10/21 at about 1900 hours, killed a minor (three) after the house in which she was sleeping caught fire in Grenarah, Harare.

The mother had left the minor sleeping with a candle light nearby which later ignited the room.

Meanwhile, police appeals to members of the public not to leave burning candles in rooms with minors while going away.

