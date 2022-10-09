FC Platinum coach: Norman Mapeza
FC Platinum are on the brink of a fourth Premier Soccer League title in a row after yesterday’s 1-0 win over Herentals.
The team won through Walter Musona who scored in the 50th minute.
Meanwhile, they could have been crowned champions with four games to go, had Dynamos and Chicken Inn both lost today.
Apparently, below are the results from today’s matches.
Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Results
Chicken Inn 2-2 Highlanders
Cranborne Bullets 0-1 Caps United
Triangle United 1-0 Yadah
Dynamos 1-0 Whawha
Tenax 0-2 Black Rhinos
Harare City 1-1 Ngezi Platinum
Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Bulawayo City
FC Platinum 1-0 Herentals.