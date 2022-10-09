FC Platinum coach: Norman Mapeza

FC Platinum are on the brink of a fourth Premier Soccer League title in a row after yesterday’s 1-0 win over Herentals.

The team won through Walter Musona who scored in the 50th minute.

Meanwhile, they could have been crowned champions with four games to go, had Dynamos and Chicken Inn both lost today.

Apparently, below are the results from today’s matches.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Results

Chicken Inn 2-2 Highlanders

Cranborne Bullets 0-1 Caps United

Triangle United 1-0 Yadah

Dynamos 1-0 Whawha

Tenax 0-2 Black Rhinos

Harare City 1-1 Ngezi Platinum

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Bulawayo City

FC Platinum 1-0 Herentals.