A former member of the G-40 faction, Veronica Makonese has died.

Makonese was also one of former First Lady Grace Mugabe’s top allies.

The former Zanu PF Masvingo Provincial Women’s League Chairlady collapsed and died at her farm in Hippo Valley.

At the height of political tension in Zanu PF Makonese who was also Grace’s advisor accused former Minister of State for Masvingo Shuvai Mahofa of stealing donations meant for Bona Mugabe’s wedding.