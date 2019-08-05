Antipas to coach Zimbabwe Warriors

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) technical committee has reportedly settled for Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas to take over as Warriors coach following the resignation of Sunday Chudzambga last month.

Antipas will be assisted by current Warriors caretaker coach Rahman Gumbo and Young Warriors and Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

Agent Sawu is tipped to replace Wellington Mpandare as the senior national team manager, while Highlanders goalkeepers’ coach Tembo Chuma takes over from Brenna Msiska.

agencies